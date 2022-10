India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

1. Squads

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhuman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

2 Playing 11

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Shahbaz Ahmed, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Reeza Hendricks / Temba Bavuma, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje.

3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Team: 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 David Miller, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Kuldeep Yadav.

Fantasy Tips: Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson.

4 Match Prediction

India scored a smooth victory at Ranchi to level the ODI series but still the overall balance lies with the South Africa outfit. Moreover, India received copious dew assistance in Ranchi too, making their chase that much easier. But we will stick with SA to score a win in New Delhi.