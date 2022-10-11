India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep four-wicket haul headline Men in Blue's series win

The genesis of India's victory was in the brilliant bowling effort they dished out after captain Shikhar Dhawan fielded by choice after winning the toss.

SA batters did not even offer one bit of resistance despite having a capable batting line up, and the procession back to the hut started with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock by Washington Sundar.

Soon spinner from another tribe, Kuldeep Yadav, joined the fun, and took four wickets to scyth through the middle and lower order to bundle out SA for 99.

The total was not even enough to stretch India, and they sauntered to a win to wrap their international assignments ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 on a winning note.

Taking a closer look at SA’s batting effort, opener Janneman Malan too did not last long as pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed him for 15 and India lost their second wicket with only 25 runs on the board.

Siraj struck for the second time in his next over dismissing Reeza Hendricks for 3 as Proteas lost their third wicket in the first 10 overs of mandatory power play with only 26 runs on the board.

Aiden Markram too failed to deliver as slow left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him for 9 stumped by Sanju Samson.

South Africa scratched their way to the 50-run mark in 17.1 overs. Skipper David Miller too had no answer to Indian bowlers as he was cleaned up for 7 by Sundar as the visitors lost half of their side for 66.

Kuldeep Yadav too joined the party dismissing Andile Phehlukwayo as the visitors lost their sixth wicket for 71.

Heinrich Klaasen was the only batter who was showing some fight, but he also perished for 34 off 42 balls by Shahbaz, who got his second scalp in the match.

Bjorn Fortuin became the second scalp of Kuldeep Yadav as he was dismissed leg before wicket to leave visitors tottering at 94 for 8.

In the next ball, the Chinaman bowler cleaned up Anrich Nortje for a duck. Marco Jansen became his fourth victim of Kuldeep as he was caught in the boundary line by Avesh Khan to bundle out South Africa for 99 in just 27.1 overs.

The 27-yearold UP bowler finished with figures of 4/18.