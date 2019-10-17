Cricket
India vs South Africa: 3rd Test: India probable XI for the Ranchi Test

Ranchi, October 17: India will face South Africa in the third Test at Ranchi from Saturday (October 19) with an eye on clean sweeping the series. India had won the first Test at Visakhapatnam by 203 runs while in the second match at Pune, the Virat Kohli led side registered an innings victory.

India went in to Pune Test with five bowlers, with Umesh Yadav coming in for Hanuma Vihari. Will India continue to play five bowlers or whether Vihari will make a return to the side? Check out the MyKhel's India probable XI for the third India vs South Africa Test.

1. Rohit Sharma

After the twin hundred peak in Visakhapatnam, Rohit Sharma had a modest outing in Pune making just 14 in India's lone innings. And the Mumbaikar will be eager to get another big score under his belt that will go a long way in cementing his place as Test opener as well, if it is not already.

2. Mayank Agarwal

Mayank continued his impressive progress in Test cricket notching up his second hundred of the series at Pune after the double hundred at Vizag. The Karnataka right-hander will be keen to add another big innings against his name at Ranchi.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has not really fired in the series as was the case against the West Indies couple of months back. A classy batsman Pujara will be keen to add a three-figure score under his belt at the earliest and he will be looking to score one in India's series sweep at Ranchi.

4. Virat Kohli

Kohli made his 26th Test hundred to equal contemporary Steve Smith and it was a massive one too - an unbeaten 254. He uprooted a few records too en route to that big score. The Indian skipper will be eager to sign of the series on a triumphant note and put his signature on it with a three-figure innings.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane too has not joined in the list of centurions in this series and the Mumbai batsman will be eager to correct that anomaly. He had also recently become a father of a baby girl and Rahane might be thinking of an on-field celebration with a hundred.

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had come to the fore with a four-wicket haul in the second innings at Vizag but in Pune he made a bruising 90 that helped India declare early with a huge score. Jadeja will be eager to finish the series with another good all-round effort.

7. R Ashwin

Ashwin has been quite impressive with the ball both at Pune and Vizag, out-thinking the batsmen with his bag of tricks. The veteran offie will be looking to add a few more sticks against his name before the series ends.

8. Wriddhiman Saha

Saha has been quite impressive behind the wicket throughout the series, taking some brilliant catches and conceding hardly any byes. Saha would also like to get a few more runs under his belt to add a layer more to his return to international cricket.

9. Ishant Sharma

Ishant did not have a major role to do in either Tests other than holding his end up as Ashwin, Jadeja and Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc from other end. Now, the veteran pacer will be eager to grab some spotlight for himself in Ranchi.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami has been sensational in Vizag and effective in Pune, troubling SA batsmen with his pace, swing and ability to find bounce even from a fourth day track. Shami knows the pitches in Ranchi quite well as he was grown up in these parts of the country. He could be doubly dangerous here.

11. Umesh Yadav

Umesh came in as the fifth bowler at Pune and made an immediate impact taking wickets in both the innings. The management will be tempted to give him another go. But they also have the option of resting him and bring back Vihari as the sixth batsman or give a crack to Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner. But at this point, Umesh is the frontrunner.

Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
