India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Metro, Bus Service Info, Spectators Parking, Stadium Wifi Info on June 19

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the host association, has also made extensive arrangements for the public to have a seamless experience of the India vs South Africa match.

Let’s take a look at the services on offer to public during the 5th India vs South Africa T20I at Bengaluru.

1 Metro Service

The Namma Metro (Bangalore Metro) will extend its services up to 1.30 AM IST (June 20) so that the spectators can use the facility to return home.

2 BMTC Bus Service

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will ply the buses until 1 AM IST (June 20) from 3 PM IST (June 19) from various parts of the city i.e the stadium special services.

The drop-off and pick-up points on the match day are: Anil Kumble Circle, GPO (General Post Office Junction), MG Road Metro Station, Queens Road - Kasturba Road Junction.

3 Where can you park vehicles

The KSCA has also made ample parking slots for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. They are at: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Shivaji Nagar Bus Stand, UB City Mall, St Joseph’s Boy’s High School on Museum Road and at St Joseph’s Indian High School on Vittal Mallya Road.

4 Will I get food / beverages at Stadium?

Yes, the KSCA has made facilities to serve quality food and beverages at all stands so that the spectators can enjoy the match without having to carry eatables with them.

5 Weather Prediction

With the Bangalore weather often remains a tad fickle on these days, the KSCA has installed weather forecasting devices to indicate the latest weather forecast parameters.

6 Will I be able to use mobile inside stadium?

Yes. You can use mobile devices at home and the spectators can enjoy seamless wifi and mobile network connectivity inside the stadium as the KSCA has installed special communication towers inside and around the venue.