India win 11th series at home, set new world record breaking Australia's mark

Australia had won the 10 consecutive home series twice with the streaks coming between 1994 and 2000 and 2004 and 2008 respectively. But Australia hold the overall record of continuous win in Test cricket with 17 wins on the trot and they did it twice. West Indies had won 8 home series in a row between 1976 and 1986.

During this streak dating back to 2013, India had lost only one Test at home to Australia in Pune. The heroics of Steve Smith and left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe had confined India to a massive defeat in 2017.

India's last home series defeat was under MS Dhoni against England in the 2012-13 series. England had recovered from the loss in the first Test at Ahmedabad to beat India at Mumbai and Kolkata before drawing at Nagpur, the debut Test of current England captain Joe Root.

It was no wonder then that India skipper Virat Kohli expressed confidence that this Indian side can win anywhere in the world.

"The way we've been playing and the way we have come off as a side have been brilliant. We made things happen on pitches that don't offer much. Even when we travelled away from home, we competed in every game, we wanted to win and do the difficult things. It all starts from the mind. It's amazing to see the mindset of the team, it's been a brilliant series for us. To be the best side in the world, you need to be multi-dimensional.

"All facets of your team have to fire. Spin was always a strength, batting was never a problem for us. Fast bowling was very good and then young bowlers came in. Ishant was the only experienced bowler in the lot. The fielders started working hard as well. The catching has been brilliant as well. It's great to see when you operate in such a way. Even not with much experience, we believe we can win anywhere in the world. We can win anywhere, England, Australia, South Africa, good things are going to follow," said a beaming Kohli.