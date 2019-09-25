Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah vows to make a stronger comeback

By
Jasprit Bumrah vows to make a stronger comeback after the pacer was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to a stress injury
Jasprit Bumrah vows to make a stronger comeback after the pacer was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to a stress injury

New Delhi, September 25: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will miss the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to a stress injury, on Wednesday (September 25) vowed to make a stronger comeback.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high and I am aiming for a comeback that''s stronger than the setback," tweeted Bumrah.

On Tuesday (September 24), the Board of Control for Cricket India said that Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and therefore has been ruled out of the home Test series against the Proteas beginning October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has been replaced by Umesh Yadav in the 15-member squad.

Bumrah has been India''s main pace weapon ever since his debut in 2018 in South Africa. He has scalped 62 wickets in just 12 Tests he has played so far.

The 25-year-old took 13 wickets during India''s tour of the West Indies including a hat-trick.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
