India vs South Africa: Shami reaches 200 Test wickets with five-wicket haul to join elite list

After Lungi Ngidi's six-wicket haul on the third day of the opening Test, Shami led the attack for the visitors as he reached 200th Test wickets in style. The Indian pacer completed a five-wicket haul to reach the milestone and join an elite list of bowlers. Shami reached the milestone in 55 Test matches and the Indian pacer is the third quickest Indian to enter the list after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: India pacers leave South Africa tottering at 109/5

Shami was the star for the visitors picking up 5 for 44, while Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two crucial wickets each. Mohammed Siraj pocketed one wicket as the Virat Kohli-led Indian side bowled out the hosts for 197, to take 130-run lead.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: Ngidi bags six wickets as India bundled for 327

After rain ruined second day's play, it was a bowler's paradise on the third day of the first Test with the Indian side, led by Shami, bowling out South Africa for 197, their lowest total in a Test match in Centurion.