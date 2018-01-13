India Vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan's head is always on the chopping board: Sunil Gavaskar

Centurion, Jan 13: Former captain Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday (January 13) questioned India's team selection for the second cricket Test against South Africa, saying opener Shikhar Dhawan's "head is always on the chopping board".

India made three changes to their playing XI, with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test rocked the hosts.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out due to a strain and Parthiv Patel was included is his place. Gavaskar said: "I think Shikhar Dhawan is the 'Bali ka Bakra' (scapegoat). His head is always on the chopping board. He just needs one bad innings and he is out of the team.

"I also don't understand why Ishant came in for Bhuvneshwar when he had taken three wickets on the opening day at Cape Town. Ishant could have replaced Shami or Bumrah but leaving him out, I don't understand."

India were thrashed by 72 runs in the first Test against South Africa at Cape Town. Virat Kohli's men had folded for 135 in their second innings while chasing 208 to win the Test.