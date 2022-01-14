India vs South Africa Test Series 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Records, Statistics

Keegan Petersen led the chase of 212 with a measured 82 and he had good support from all the South Africa frontline bowlers as India bowlers struggled to make an impact.

Here is the highlights from post-match presentation such as captains’ comments, player of the match and series and a few stats to boot with. Dig in.

1 Captains comments

Virat Kohli, India Captain: It's a great spectacle of Tests for everyone to watch; hard-fought series. Great first game but SA did amazingly well. In both Tests they won, they were clinical with the ball in crunch moments.

Lapse of concentration cost us key moments and they seized those moments; absolutely deserving winners in the end. As I said, one of the challenges we've faced touring abroad is make sure capitalising on momentum, when we've done that we've won Tests away from home.

When we haven't, they've cost us quite bad. Have had a few collapses that have cost us important moments and Test matches.

It's batting; can't pin-point any other aspect. People talk about pace and bounce, considering their heights, they were able to get much more off the wickets in all three Tests. They applied pressure long enough for us to make mistakes. It's the understanding of conditions for them which they know very well.

The batting has to be looked into, no running away from that. Having collapses every now and then not a good thing. Obviously very disappointed, we know how far we've come as a team.

That people expect us to beat SA in SA is testimony to how far we've come. We haven't done it, that's the reality, accept it and come back as better cricketers. Got to credit the opposition where due.

I think the way KL batted as an opener was heartening, Mayank got stuck in on a couple of occasions, bowling was outstanding, few crucial knocks from the guys in the middle period, Rishabh's knock in this Test was special, Centurion win was special too. Take the positives and move ahead, come back as better cricketers.

Dean Elgar, South Africa captain: Pretty elated, I think it will sink in in a day or two, maybe this evening. Couldn't be prouder of the group. The guys responded brilliantly.

After the first loss, had a lot of hope knowing we can still win this. Asked the players to respond in a better nature, better way and they responded brilliantly. Extremely happy. Challenging your players within the group, need character to stand up.

The way our bowling unit delivered throughout the series is brilliant. I threw down the challenge after the first game and the guys responded brilliantly.

Got a young, talented group. Every day in this environment, we're gaining this experience. Unreal to see how a group that doesn't have the repertoire or names can gel together as one. Extremely proud of this group.

If you want to operate at a high performance level, have to have tough chats. If guys don't like it, it's up to them to deal with.

I've got old-school mentality with new-school twist. Laid down challenges to senior players as well, great to see them take it on board and deliver. Would like to think I gave us the best message for us to go out and perform.

2 Player of the Match & Series

Keegan Petersen: I don't know how I feel, it hasn't sunk in yet. Happy, emotional but just grateful to have had the opportunity. I took every little positive I can from every innings and build on that. It's been a tough journey, not easy.

Have had to stick to my guns and fight it out. It's been a long journey, can't really tell the whole story right now. It's not been easy even coming into Tests; challenging wickets, changing conditions, have had to deal with what has been in front of me.

We've always had to tough it out against a high-quality bowling attack, high-quality team. Just spending time at the wicket is crucial. Evident longer you bat, easier it gets. I enjoyed every moment of it.

3 Records & Stats

A India losing series after winning the first Test.

vs England, 1984/85 (home)

vs South Africa, 2006/07 (away)

vs England, 2012/13 (home)

vs South Africa, 2021/22 (away)

B Most Runs

For SA: Keegan Petersen: 276 runs, Avg: 46, 50s: 3.

For India: KL Rahul: 226 runs, Avg: 37.66, 100: 1, 50: 1.

C Most Wickets

For SA: Kagiso Rabada: 20 wickets.

For India: Mohammed Shami: 14 wickets. R Ashwin had just three wickets from as many Tests in this series.