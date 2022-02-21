India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium Lucknow Pitch Report, Weather, T20 Stats

1 Lucknow weather

The match starts at 7.00 PM IST and the temperature in this North Indian city is predicted to touch as low as 16 degrees. Humidity is predicted to be at 75 per cent and there are no chances of rain but the day time could be cloudy.

2 Lucknow pitch

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee cricket stadium generally gives good assistance to batsmen and teams have scored some scores in excess of 160 here often. The nature of the pitch is likely to remain the same and we could see a belter of a match.

3 Lucknow stadium T20I records

1. The Lucknow stadium has hosted 4 T20Is and the team batting first has won all the 4 four matches here.

2. The highest score at this venue is 195 for 2 by India and the lowest is 147 for 7 by Afghanistan.

3. The average score at this venue is 166.

4. India skipper Rohit Sharma had made a hundred at this venue, a 111 not out against the West Indies. India had won that match by 71 runs and Rohit was India’s stand-in captain then. Now, he is the full-time captain.

5. Best bowling figure is 5 for 11 by Karim Jennat of Afghanistan against the West Indies.

6. India have played only one match at this venue and won it against the West Indies.

7. Afghanistan, who made it their home ground, had beaten West Indies 2-1 in a three-match T20I series.

4 India vs SL T20I head to head

India and Sri Lanka have played 21 T20Is so far against each other. India have won 14 of them and Lanka 6 with one match ending in no result.