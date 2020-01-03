India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast & Live Streaming info

Guwahati, January 3: India will face Sri Lanka in the first T20I here at the Baraspara Cricket Ground on Sunday (January 5). This will be both the teams' first assignment in the New Year and the two protagonists would like to begin with a win, if not series victory.

India were in good form throughout 2019, and they ended the year with an ODI and T20I series triumph over the West Indies. India will be bolstered by the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan for the series having recovered from their respective injuries. MyKhel offers you preview, Dream11 details etc

1. Team News - India Bumrah has recovered from a back injury while Dhawan returns after recuperating from a knee niggle. Bumrah and Dhawan are almost certain to walk back into playing XI. Dhawan will be forming the opening combination with in-form KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma is rested after a free-flowing year in which set several records. Guwahati is generally a slow pitch and India might look to field a spin-heavy attack here. 2. Team News - Sri Lanka Under veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka have the wherewithal to challenge India meaningfully. They have players who have vastly experienced in international cricket like Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Kusal Mendis etc and would be hoping to see a team effort to stop India on their tracks. But they are a side in transition and in need of big guns firing from all cylinders against a young and hungry Indian team. 3. Dream 11 Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey. Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant All-rounders: Angelo Mathews Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. 4. Probable XI India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah. Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan. 5. TV and Live Stream Timing The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST on Sunday (December 5). The live streaming will be on HotStar and you can also follow MyKhel Live Update.