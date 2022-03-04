India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Pant, Vihari shine as hosts amass 357/6

Pant hit nine boundaries and four sixes in his whirlwind knock that was put to an end by medium pacer Suranga Lakmal.

Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century in his landmark 100th Test as he was bowled out for 45 by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after he shared a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari, who played a fine 58-run knock.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 45 and 10 respectively at the draw of stumps on day 1.

Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, snaring two wickets while giving away 107 runs.

Earlier in the day captain, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first, India started off well with openers Rohit and Agarwal, thrashing the Lankan bowlers. The duo took the hosts to the 50-run mark in just 9 overs.

The visitors finally heaved a sigh of relief when Lahiru Kumara dismissed Rohit, who was caught by Suranga Lakmal at the fine leg, leaving the team's total at 52/1. Following the skipper's dismissal, Vihari joined Agarwal and kept the scoreboard moving for India.

Agarwal was then sent back for 33 runs by Lasith Embuldeniya. His wicket meant Virat Kohli's arrival, who is playing his 100th Test match.

Then, Kohli along with Vihari anchored the innings and ensured that there was no further damage.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 109/2 the duo of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari carried on in a solid manner as the duo notched up a fifty partnership and Vihari also notched up his fifth Test half-century to take the team's total to the 150-run mark.

Virat Kohli kept scoring runs at a brisk pace and became the sixth Indian batter to notch up a milestone of 8000 Test runs.

The Sri Lankan bowlers struggled as they bowled a lot of front foot no balls.

The 90-run partnership between Kohli and Vihari was finally broken as Lasith Embuldeniya cleaned up Kohli for 45 to leave India at 170/3.