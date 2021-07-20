India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, 1st innings: Lankans set 276-run target for visitors

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: SL win toss, opt to bat; all eyes on record-chasing Yuzvendra Chahal

After winning the toss once again, hosts Sri Lanka opted to bat first. The Lankan's who had fallen to a 7-wicket loss in the first ODI on Sunday, bettered their total from the first game by 13 runs. To win the match and pocket the series, the visiting Indian side will need to chase down the third-highest chase for a day-night ODI in Sri Lanka.

The hosts recovered from a dismal loss in the first game with a more composed batting display in the 2nd ODI. Openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka gave the Lankans a steady start. Unlike the first ODI, the second game saw two Lankans notch up half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal handed India the breakthrough with two back-to-back wickets in the 13th over, removing opener Minod Bhanuka for 36 off 42 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a golden duck.

While Fernando handed the hosts a good start with a steady 50 off 71, Charith Asalanka kept the scoreboard ticking with a solid 68-ball 65. The Indian bowlers kept the Lankans in check and it looked like another below-par score for the hosts, before Karunaratne piled on the important runs with an unbeaten knock off 44 off 33.