India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals how he formed partnership with Deepak Chahar

India were down and almost out in their chase but Chahar made sure India get home in the final over.

"Our aim was to play till the last over. We want to take it as deep as possible so we can score runs. There was not much planning, the only plan we had is to play till the last. The way Deepak batted was amazing," Bhuvneshwar said in a post-match conference.

India needed 16 runs in the last three overs but Chahar and Bhuvneshwar held their nerve to steer the team past the tape. India won with five balls to spare.

With this victory, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Batting first, Sri Lanka was on 194/6 in the 40th over when Charith Asalanka revived the hosts' innings. Asalanka's fighting fifty kept Sri Lanka ticking the scoreboard as the hosts reached 244 before he got out.

In the last two overs, Sri Lanka scored 23 runs to reach 275 despite losing two wickets in the final six balls. This win is also the first time India have successfully chased down a target of 250+ without any of the top three scoring 50+ since beating Zimbabwe in Auckland in WC 2015, chasing 288.