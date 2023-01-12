India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Toss Report, Full Lineup at the Eden Gardens

India are already 1-0 up in the three-match series after a 67-run victory in Guwahati. Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred in the match and was adjudged player of the match.

Toss Report:

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Team News:

India made one change in the squad as Kuldeep Yadav came in for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also made a couple of changes to their squad. Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka went out while Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara. 23-year-old Nuwanidu Fernando is making his debut.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Lineup:

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Kasum Rajitha