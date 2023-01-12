India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Toss Report, Full Lineup at the Eden Gardens

India are taking on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12).
India are already 1-0 up in the three-match series after a 67-run victory in Guwahati. Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred in the match and was adjudged player of the match.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first.
India made one change in the squad as Kuldeep Yadav came in for Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also made a couple of changes to their squad. Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka went out while Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara. 23-year-old Nuwanidu Fernando is making his debut.
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Kasum Rajitha