India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-match Presentation

Sri Lanka amassed a massive 206 runs after they were put into bat by India skipper Hardik Pandya. In reply, India managed to score 190 runs despite a nightmare start.

Sri Lanka win their first T20I match against the Men in Blue in India since 2016, which also came in Pune.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Full List of Award Winners:

Here is the complete list of the award winners from the match.

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match: Axar Patel

Axar Patel was outstanding with the bat for India, scoring 65 off just 31 balls, which was his maiden T20 international fifty. His sublime inning gave India a chance from a hapless situation. The all-rounder also picked up two wickets with the ball and was India's most economical bowler.

Dream11 Game Changer of the Match: Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha gave India the early blow with two wickets. His bowling spell rattled India big time as the bowler picked up the wickets of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka became the fastest Sri Lankan player to score a T20I half-century. His brilliant 56 off just 22 balls set the tone for the visitors and took them beyond 200 runs. His fifty came off just 20 balls, which consisted of 2 fours and 6 sixes.

"I think so (if it was a captain's performance). We could've done well in the middle part. The game was set by the openers. We have to play well in the middle order to allow finishers to finish well. It's not the dew factor, it's the skill of Indian batters. They took the game away from us but still, we managed to hold the nerve. Really good to defend the total, especially against India in these conditions."

India captain Hardik Pandya:

"Both bowling and batting - powerplay hurt us. We made basic errors which we shouldn't do at this level. Learning should be the basics we can control. You can have a bad day but shouldn't be going away from basics. In this situation, it's very difficult. In past as well he's bowled no-balls. It's not about blaming but no ball is a crime. I always emphasize that you can have a bad day, but you should focus on the basics and the rest will be looked after."

India and Sri Lanka now travel to Rajkot to play the series decider on Saturday, January 7.