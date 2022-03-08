India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Test Stats & Records

Bengaluru Weather

Generally, March is a dry month in Bengaluru with an average of 19mm (0.7in) rain. The second Test match in Bengaluru might see interruptions as there are forecasts of rain on March 14, 15 and 16. The temperature on all these days will be ranging between 18 to 33 degrees Celsius.

M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch normally tends to have a fair amount of grass and that helps the pacers for the first three days. But as the day progresses, the cracks on the pitch open up and it becomes conducive for spinners.

Traditionally, the Bengaluru pitch is conducive for batting for the first three days, hence we witness a lot of runs in the first and second innings.

The team that will win the toss will look to bat first for that is the best thing to do in Indian conditions. As the upcoming Test is Day/Night contest, both the captains would be looking to bat first and post a decent total on board.

Stats:

Total Matches: 23

India's record: India have played 23 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 8 of them and drawing 9. The home side has lost 6 Tests at this venue.

Highest individual score: 267 by Younis Khan (Pakistan) vs India in 2005. Sourav Ganguly's 239 against Pakistan in 2009 is the highest score from an Indian.

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average 1st innings total: 362

Average 2nd innings total: 314

Average 3rd innings total: 204

Average 4th innings total: 183

Highest total: 626/10 by India vs Pakistan in 2007/08

Lowest total: 103/10 by Afghanistan vs India in 2018

Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar 869 runs in 9 Tests

Most Centuries: Murali Vijay, Mohd Azharuddin, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar - 2 Centuries

Most Wickets: Anil Kumble 41 wickets in 9 Tests

Best bowling figures in a match: 11/224 - Harbhajan Singh vs Australia in 2003

Best bowling figures in an innings: 8/50 Nathan Lyon vs India in 2017

Most five-wicket hauls: 4 - Anil Kumble (India)

India vs Sri Lanka, Head to Head in Tests

So far, Team India have locked horns with Sri Lanka in 45 Tests. India have won 21 Tests while the Lankans have managed 7 wins and 17 Tests have resulted in a draw.