India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer's third consecutive fifty helps Team India complete series sweep

This is Team India's 12th successive T20I victory and they have equalled Afghanistan's record of as many wins in the shortest format in international cricket.

Chasing a sub-par 147, the Men in Blue cruised home in style with 19 balls to spare. Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten at 22 off 15 balls. It was yet another dominating performance from Rohit Sharma-led side as the hosts outclassed the visitors in every department to register an emphatic victory.

Shreyas Iyer (57*, 74*, 73*) became the fourth India to slam three consecutive half-centuries in the T20Is. Iyer - who got the opportunity to bat at number three in the absence of Virat Kohli - stamped his authority in all three games and even finished the game once again.

The right-handed batsman hammered a six over mid-on off spinner Jeffrey Vandersay to get to his fifty and took just 29 deliveries. The Mumbaikar - who continued at a good pace - has played some fearless cricket in all three games and gave a good selection headache to the team management once Kohli is back.

The Indians - had a new opening pair in captain Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson in the inconsequential tie in the run chase of 147. Rohit continued to struggle with the bat and was dismissed for the sixth time by Dushmantha Chameera. The Indian captain scored just 5 before getting dismissed.

Samson - who forged a fifty partnership with Shreyas the previous evening - took his time to settle down and played some good strokes but was dismissed for a 12-ball 18 by pacer Chamika Karunaratne.

Senior pacer Lahiru Kumara struck in quick succession when he dismissed Deepak Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer. Hooda was sent in at number four and played some big shots in his short cameo of 21 runs off 16 balls. Venkatesh Iyer too squandered an opportunity to score some runs and finish things off in style. The left-handed batsman added just 5 runs before getting dismissed.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka produced his career-best effort in the Twenty20 Internationals and once again displayed his big-hitting abilities to help his team post 146 for 5.

Shanaka scored an unbeaten 74 off 38 deliveries and was the lone bright spot from his team in a rather ordinary batting performance from the visitors in Dharamsala. The talented right-handed batsman even forged an unbroken partnership of 86 runs with Chamika Karunaratne for the sixth wicket, with the latter's contribution just being 12 runs.

Despite losing 5 wickets cheaply after electing to bat first, the visitors ended up slogging 69 runs in the last four overs, courtesy of a captain's knock from Shanaka.

Mohammed Siraj - who is playing a T20I game for a long time - gave the visitors a blow in the first over of the innings when he clean bowled opener Danushka Gunathilaka for a golden duck.

Later, opener Pathum Nissanka - who smashed a quickfire fifty in the second T20I - failed to impress with the bat when pacer Avesh Khan dismissed him for 1. The tourists thus lost their openers in the first two overs and were pushed on the backfoot.

Charith Asalanka (4) was the third Sri Lankan wicket to perish in the powerplay when he was caught behind by Sanju Samson off Avesh Khan's delivery.

The visitors ended up losing two more wickets in the middle overs as Janith Liyanage (9) and Dinesh Chandimal (22) were dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel respectively. Sri Lanka's score was 60 for 5 in 12.1 overs when Chandimal was dismissed but their captain once again played an entertaining knock for his team.

India captain Rohit Sharma had too many bowling options at his disposal but he stuck to just five bowlers to finish the 20 overs. Rohit didn't introduce all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda to ensure the five bowlers had some game practice.