India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-match Presentation

India win the series 2-1 after a comprehensive 91-run victory over the Lankans in Rajkot.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Full List of Award Winners:

Here is the complete list of the award winners from the match.

Player of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored his 3rd T20I hundred with a sublime 112 runs.

It's really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it's about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly. Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer. He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy myself. He tells me to just enjoy and express myself.

Player of the Series: Axar Patel

Axar Patel scored 117 runs in the series and picked up 3 wickets in the series.

Feel happier when the team benefits from my batting (when compared to bowling). Didn't do anything different for this series, just that the captain gave me a lot of confidence in the dugout. He tells me to play freely and tells me that he is there to protect me. We do a lot of planning during team meetings but sometimes things do go wrong and I just focus on doing my plans properly.

Captains' Words:

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka:

Before coming here, I wasn't in form. From the start of this series, I got in good form. Happy with my own performance. The way the boys fought in this series, lots of positives. I had a finger injury, that's the reason I didn't bowl in this series but looking forward to bowling in the ODIs. Wishing the Indian team well, especially Surya who was too good. In the field, I want to keep calm and let the boys learn. When I come to bat, it's a different game.

India captain Hardik Pandya:

I think he (SKY) has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened on seeing his batting. Special mention to Rahul Tripathi - the ball was doing something but he showed great intent. Then SKY did his thing. This will give a lot of confidence to him and the team as well. My motto in life as captain has been that I'll back my players. These are the best T20 cricketers in India and that's why they are here. There is no space for doubting in this format and we're backing the players properly. The way we played in the series is pleasing, we didn't even play 50 percent of our game in the second game but we still fought well.

The juggernaut now moves to Guwahati for the ODI series. A three-match ODI series is to be played that starts on January 10.