India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Date, IST Time of Super 4 match

1 Team News — India

India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4) and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. Axar Patel, who is a like for like replacement for Jadeja, can be brought into the playing eleven to lend more balance. Avesh Khan, who was unwell ahead of the Pakistan clash, can also come back as the third specialist pacer.

With the intense debate over Rishabh Pant versus Dinesh Karthik in the team, the management gave a go to Deepak Hooda at the expense of the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter, who hardly got to bat in the first two games. So, they may think of bringing back Karthik for this match.

2. Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.

3 Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be live on Star Sports Networks. The live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

4 Match time in IST

The Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will start from 7.30 PM IST.