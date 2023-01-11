India vs Sri Lanka: Five things that happened when these two last met at the Eden Gardens in an ODI

1. Rohit Sharma created history

Rohit Sharma played perhaps the best knock in ODI cricket's history in the match. The Indian batter opened the batting and scored 264 runs off 173 balls, the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket to date. He demolished everything that came in his way.

He hit 33 fours and 9 mammoth sixes in the inning and took India beyond 400 runs. He got out in the final ball of the innings. In the match, he bettered his previous highest of 209, which he scored against Australia a year earlier. He is the only cricketer in history to score three double hundreds in the 50-overs format.

2. India scoring 404 runs and Robin Uthappa's sacrifice

India scored 404 runs in their 50 overs. Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli played a fantastic knock (66 off 64 balls) and helped Rohit to the launch at the latter overs.

India scored 128 runs in the last ten overs. And Rohit Sharma and Robin Uthappa added those 128 runs in the final 58 balls for the 5th wicket. But the inning of Uthappa doesn't get the recognition it deserves probably.

Uthappa scored 16 off just 16 balls, but the significance of his inning is beyond the numbers. The batter took a single in each ball that he faced and rotated the strike back to Rohit Sharma, ensuring Rohit faces the maximum number of deliveries. Without Uthappa's immense selflessness, things could have been different and the former India player deserves a lot of plaudits for that.

3. Dhawal Kulkarni got his career best figures

Dhawal Kulkarni has played 12 ODIs for India. He made his debut in September 2014 and was brand new to the Indian setup.

And it was a memorable day for the bowler at the Eden Gardens on that night. The pacer picked up 4 wickets for 34 runs, his best-ever figures in international cricket on that night. Kulkarni picked up Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perara, Seekkuge Prasanna and Nuwan Kulasekara to break the back of the Lankan middle order and finished with those outstanding figures.

4. India won the match by 153 runs

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 251 runs. Apart from Kulkarni's 4 wickets, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel and Stuart Binny picked up two wickets each.

India's 153-run win meant they extended their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series. India had won the previous three matches quite comprehensively and continued their dominance over their island neighbours. In the next match, India won in Ranchi to complete a 5-0 whitewash.

5. It was Eden Garden's 150th Year Celebration Match

As you can see, then Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews cutting a cake to celebrate 150 years of Eden Gardens before the match.

The spiritual home of Indian cricket at the City of Joy celebrated its 150 years of existence and it was a perfect celebration.