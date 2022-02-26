Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series; Mayank Agarwal added to squad

By
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image: BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai, February 26: Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been on Saturday (February 26) ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Gaikwad had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team, said a media release from the BCCI.

An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.

India's T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
