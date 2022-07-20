India vs West Indies, 1st, 2nd, 3rd ODI: Trinidad Queen's Park Oval Pitch, Weather Info, Boundary Length, Stat

This will be a three-match series and all the matches will be played at the same venue on July 22, July 24 and July 27. After that India and Windies will lock horns in a five-match T20I series.

India have knitted together a squad under Shikhar Dhawan as seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have given rest after a tour to England recently.

The West Indies have a drafted in a full-fledged side and they have also recalled all-rounder Jason Holder for the series against India.

So, here are some essential details such as Queen’s Park Oval pitch report and stadium details, ODI stats at the venue, Trinidad weather forecast etc ahead of the India vs West Indies ODI series.

1. India, WI ODI record at Queen’s Park India have played 21 ODIs at Port of Spain, and they have won 11 of them and lost 9 while one match ended in no-result. West Indies have played 57 ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval, and they have won 27 matches and lost 25 matches while 5 of them failed to produce any result. 2 Queen’s Park Oval Pitch Report The Queen’s Park Oval pitch often stays true to both batters and bowlers. The pitch here is what cricketers often call as 'tacky’ as it gives hopes to both pacers and spinners, especially as the game progresses. But batsmen will have their moments especially if a team makes a good start as they can surmount that inherent middle-over lethargy. 3 Trinidad weather forecast — July 22, 24, 27 West Indies is generally known for high temperature, bright sunshine and sudden burst of rains. But this time the temperature are predicted to be moderate over the match week ranging from July 22 to 27. The lowest temperature is 25 degrees and the highest point is an acceptable 31 degree celsius. There are no prediction for rain at the moment but a good amount of cloud cover is expected and that will give a glimmer of hope to the pacers from either side. 4 Queen’s Park Oval ODI stats Highest total: 413/5, India vs Bermuda, 2007 Highest total: WI: 302/5 Lowest Total: 75 all out, Canada Lowest Total: India: 123 all out Most runs: Brian Lara: 1276 runs Most runs: India: Virat Kohli: 571 runs Highest score: Brian Lara: 146 Highest score: India: Virat Kohli: 120 Most 6s: Brian Lara: 17 Most 6s: India: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh: 8 Most ducks: Kieron Pollard, Marlon Samuels, Ajit Agarkar: 3 Most wickets: Curtly Ambrose: 24 Most wickets: India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 15 Best bowling: Scott Styris: 6/25 Best bowling: India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4/8 Most catches: Carl Hooper: 16 Most catches India: Virat Kohli: 7 Highest partnership: V Sehwag / S Ganguly: 202 Highest partnership: WI: Clayton Lambert / Brian Lara: 185 Most dismissals (WK): Ridley Jacobs: 15 Most dismissals (WK): India: MS Dhoni: 14 5 Queen’s Park Oval details Capacity: 20000 Established: 1896 Owners: Queen’s Park Cricket Club ODI Average Score: 223 Boundary Dimensions: 62 x 70 M