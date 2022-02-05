India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022: Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, ODI Stats

Ahmedabad weather

The weather on all six days of the ODI series between India and the West Indies is going to be conducive for cricket in Ahmedabad. There are no forecasts of rain on February 6. The maximum temperature in the daytime will be hovering around 31 degrees Celsius while the lowest temperature will be around 11 degrees Celsius.

As there is no prediction for rain or even cloudy skies we should be able to see a full match without any interruptions. With North India going through the winter season the humidity will also be less in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad pitch:

The Ahmedabad pitch has always favoured spinners and this ground has seen several low scoring games in the past. It gets slower as the day progresses but with the dew factor coming into play in the second half of the match, teams might consider chasing here in the Day/Night game.

Team India might even consider the idea of playing three spinners on a rank-turner Motera surface. The average first innings total at this ground is 242, while the second innings total is 212. However, the stats for the second innings are changing due to the day-night games.

T20 Stats of ground

# The first ODI between India and West Indies on February 6 will be the 1000th ODI for Team India.

# The stadium last hosted an ODI game back in 2014 when Team India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets. Chasing down 275, Ambati Rayudu scored an unbeaten on 121 off 118 balls.

Total Matches: 24

Matches won batting first: 13

Matches won batting second: 11

Average 1st innings total: 242

Average 2nd innings total: 212

Highest total: 365/2 South Africa Vs India

Lowest total: 85/10 Zimbabwe vs West Indies

Team India's performance at this ground:

Total Matches: 15

Won - 7

Lost - 8

West Indies' performance:

Total Matches: 7

Won - 5

Lost - 2

Largest victory:

By runs - Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by 144 runs in 2006

By wickets - New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in 2011.

By Balls to spare - West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 9 wickets and 214 balls remaining.

Most runs: Rahul Dravid (India) - 342 runs in 5 innings

Highest individual score: Sourav Ganguly (144*) vs Zimbabwe

Most Centuries: Rahul Dravid (India) & Chris Gayle (WI) - 2

Most Wickets: Kapil Dev (India) 10 wickets in 6 innings

Best bowling figures in an innings: Mitchell Johnson (Australia) 4/19 vs Zimbabwe.