India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, IST Time, Squads

India will be eyeing a winning start despite four players — Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini — and a couple of coaching staff testing positive for Covid-19.

But India have enough strength in their bench to overcome the setback. But in the context of the match, it will not come easy for India because West Indies are a fine one-day unit and they might be riding high on confidence after defeating England in the T20I series at home recently.

It will be a landmark occasion for India as they will be playing their 1000th ODI, the first team to achieve that feat. It will also come under new captain Rohit Sharma, who will assume charge as India’s full-time white ball captain from this series.

Rohit was appointed as India’s captain after Virat Kohli stepped away from the white ball captaincy last year, but the Mumbaikar had missed the ODIs against South Africa with an injury.

So, here are essential details of this match such as live telecast, live streaming, IST Time etc.

1 Live Telecast, Date The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 PM IST. The match is scheduled to be on Saturday, February 6. 2 Live Streaming The match’s live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. 3 Squads India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan. West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh. 4 India vs WI head to head in ODIs India and West Indies so far have played 133 ODI matches. India have 64 and the Windies won 63. Six matches ended up without a result (tie/wash out).