India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, IST Time, Squads

1 Live Telecast, Date
The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 PM IST. The match is scheduled to be on Saturday, February 6.
2 Live Streaming
The match’s live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
3 Squads
India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.
West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.
4 India vs WI head to head in ODIs
India and West Indies so far have played 133 ODI matches. India have 64 and the Windies won 63. Six matches ended up without a result (tie/wash out).