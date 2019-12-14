Cricket
India vs West Indies: 1st ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Probable XI, TV timing

Chennai, December 14: India will face West Indies in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Sunday (December 14). India had won the preceding T20I series 2-1 and that will boost their confidence.

India had suffered a blow when pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the series with a groin injury and Shardul Thakur has come in for him. Will India draw first blood or Windies take the first forward stride? MyKhel takes a closer look.

India will be on a confident mood after crushing West Indies in the T20I series decider at Mumbai. India's top three batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fired in unison as they posted a massive 240 and then the bowlers came up with a clinical show to earn a 67-run win. The form KL Rahul showed in the T20Is will allow the team management to breath easy as at least for the next couple of series they do not need to find answers for the opener riddle. The Chennai pitch is often slow and low as we have seen in the IPL and we may just see an attack oriented more towards spin.

The Windies might be taking heart from the fact that they managed to pull down India in at least one match and they would like to take it forward from that point. Several of their players like captain Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams showed will to fight and the Caribbeans will be expecting a more organised show from their players in the ODIs.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Shimron Hetymyer, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Kharry Pierre, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh jr, Sheldon Cottrell.

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 pm and will streamed on HotStar. You can also follow the MyKhel update.

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019

