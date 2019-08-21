Cricket
India vs West Indies: 1st Test: Preview, where to watch, live stream, timing, head to head, probable XI

By
India face West Indies in the first Test at Antigua
India face West Indies in the first Test at Antigua

Antigua, August 21: India look set to extend their decade-long dominance over West Indies when the first match of a two-Test series starts at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here Thursday (August 22). Having swept the T20 series 3-0 and the ODIs 2-0, Virat Kohli's India is bursting with confidence going into their first Test since the historic series triumph in Australia at the start of the year.

In contrast, the West Indies have gone off the boil since dominating England in the home series in the Caribbean six months ago. A whitewash in the tour-ending T20 skirmish, followed by the removal of controversial head coach Richard Pybus and a disappointing World Cup campaign has left Jason Holder's men with the much-lost ground to reclaim. India have the edge, and read the preview of India vs West Indies first Test.

On the evidence of the limited-overs leg of India's visit, and especially Kohli's irresistible form with the bat, it will be asking a lot of the West Indies to get the better of the tourists and claim a first Test match victory over India for more than 17 years. Chesteshwar Pujara, who reeled off three centuries in the four Tests in Australia, has already picked up from where he left off Down Under notching up a hundred in the lone warm-up fixture against a regional representative team.

It remains to be seen whether selectors will include Rohit Sharma -- a permanent fixture at the top of the order in limited-over matches -- in the middle-order and whether the exciting young talent of Rishabh Pant will keep experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha in the dressing room.

Spinner R Ashwin, 'Man of the Series' when India dominated the home side in the Caribbean three years ago, could find himself on the sidelines with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav seen as the prime contenders for the specialist spinner's role. And the pitch in Antigua being more fast bowler-friendly since the start of last year could favour the visitors who have a trio in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma very capable of exploiting helpful conditions.

If the home team can recapture the Holder-inspired dominance of England, there is hope that they will be able to match up to an Indian team well prepared for the longer version of the game. In Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Holder and all-rounder Keemo Paul, they have the firepower to challenge India's batting line-up, as the English found to their cost in February. However, the outcome of the first Test could ultimately hinge on batting, and whether the West Indies can defy a world-class bowling attack.

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

The match will live on SONY Sports Networks from 7 PM IST and will be streamed live in SONY LIV.

IND v WI: Ist Test, Preview
Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
