India vs West Indies 2022: Windies cricket team lands in Ahmedabad for ODIs, T20Is

India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning on February 6.

All the ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India," the official handle of Windies Cricket tweeted.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday had confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors.

"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," the official handle of Gujarat Cricket Association tweeted.

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on the 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI.

“The Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat," it added.

However, there will be 75 per cent crowd in the Eden Gardens for the T20Is as the West Bengal Government gave permission to allow specatators for the three matches.