India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had won the first ODI on Friday (July 22) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, by a close margin of 3 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

So, here we have some much-needed info of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI such as Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.

1 Squads India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales. 2 Possible Playing 11 India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sanju Samson (wk) / Ishan Kishan (Wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Nicholas Pooran (Captain, WK), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder / Gudakesh Motie, 8 Jayden Seales, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Romario Shepherd. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Kyle Mayers, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Brandon King 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Akeal Hossain, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Shardul Thakur 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4 Match Prediction West Indies fought heroically in the first ODI despite a stiff target and came close to winning the match. But India had some sufficiently experienced players in their ranks to eke out a narrow 3-run win. It is that experience make India a favourite to win the upcoming second India vs West Indies ODI and wrap the series.