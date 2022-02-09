India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul replaces Ishan, Pollard misses with an injury

India made one change to their lineup as KL Rahul came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan while West Indies made one change as Odean Smith replaced Kieron Pollard.

Pollard is missing the second ODI due to a niggle, stand-in skipper Pooran confirmed.

On Sunday, India had gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating West Indies by six wickets in the series opener.

Captain’s speak

Rohit Sharma - It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us - KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan.

Nic Pooran - We will bowl first. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Just one change for us - Odean Smith is in

Playing 11: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabien Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.