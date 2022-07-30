India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: St Kitts Warner Park Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Info, Boundary Length, Stat

1. Warner Park Stadium Details

Capacity: 8000-9000

Established: 2006

Host Country: St Kitts & Nevis

Boundary length: 65x70 meters on either side

2. Warner Park T20 Records

India have never played at this venue, hence this will be their maiden appearance here. On other hand, the West Indies have played 10 matches and they have won 6 of them. They have lost 2 matches while the remaining two ended up as no results.

3. Warner Park Pitch report

The Warner Park is often known as a pitch that offers help to chasing side as the team batting struggled to score here, suggested by the Team Batting first average score of 120. But for the India vs West Indies T20I, there will be a fresh pitch on offer and the batsmen might find extended range of support here. But the venue has often been touted as a bowlers’ favourite.

4. St Kitts Weather on August 1

The temperature at St Kitts on Monday (August 1) is predicted to be at around a sunny 31 degrees with occasional cloud cover. But there are no rain threat and we are expected to get a full, uninterrupted match between India and West Indies.

5. Warner Park Stadium T20 Stats

Matches: 10

Batting 1st won: 2

Batting 2nd won: 6

No result: 2

Highest total: 182 for 6, England

Lowest total: 45 all out, West Indies

Average score: 144

Most runs: Marlon Samuels: 172

Highest score: 91 not out by Lendl Simmons

Most wickets: Kesrick Williams: 12

Best bowling: Chris Jordan (Eng): 4/6