India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Probable XI of India: Can Ashwin win back place in the eleven?

1. KL Rahul

Rahul got start in both innings - 44 and 38 - but failed to kick on. It has been the story during the white ball versions too. And he would like to change the script in the second Test and go into the home series against South Africa in a confident mood.

2. Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal did not get a move on in both the innings at Antigua. There is no immediate threat to his spot at the moment with Prithvi Shaw getting a ban until November. But Agarwal would not like to prolong the wait for a big score and he would like to get a three-figure knock at Kingston itself.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara too failed to fire in the first Test and he came into the series after a wonderful outing against Australia earlier this year. However, Pujara would be taking this as an aberration and would be eager to get back to the scoring ways at the earliest.

4. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper made a fifty in the second innings but as someone who wants to be among big scores regularly, Kohli will be keen to get one in the second Test. He was troubled a bit by the Windies pacers at Antigua but would be keen to put that behind him here.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

There was a school that thought Rohit Sharma should be picked ahead of Rahane simply because of his form in the white ball versions. But a fifty and hundred, his 10th in Tests, dispelled all that notions and now he should be a certainty for sometime in the middle-order.

6. Hanuma Vihari

Though he did not get a hundred, Vihari showed how solid a batsman he is with a 90+ score. He would like to build on that and keep himself within the eye level of selectors in the coming days when India are scheduled to play five Tests in home conditions.

7. Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper batsman should learn that there is more to batting than slogging and he also needs to take the situation of the game into account. He failed on both counts in this series save for a fifty in the third T20I. The team management is likely to give another chance for Pant in this Test, though they have the option of bringing in Wriddhiman Saha.

8. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja made a crucial fifty in the first innings and took a couple of wickets and that should be enough to help him keep the place in the XI ahead of Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as all-rounder. The equation will be even more complicated once Hardik Pandya returns and Jadeja will be eager to keep his nose ahead with another good display.

9. Mohammed Shami

Shami played the role of support pacer to Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma to perfection at Antigua. He took two wickets in each innings to ensure that the effect of the strikes of Bumrah and Ishant remain throughout and Windies will not mount any fightback.

10. Ishant Sharma

Ishant shone with bat and ball in the Antigua Test. He scored a stubborn 19-ball 62 to help Jadeja add precious runs in the backend of the innings and then took five wickets to curtail the home side. He picked up three more wickets in the second innings to round off a highly satisfactory outing. He would like to end the series with another fine performance.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah appeared to be struggling for rhythm in the first innings but fell into his groove in the second essay. He grabbed five wickets for just seven runs that effectively killed West Indies' slimmest hopes of hanging around. He too would be eager to end the series on a high with another match-winning performance.