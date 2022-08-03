India vs West Indies 3rd T20I, Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav fashions India win with blistering 76

With this win, India gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

After sending West Indies to bat first, India managed to restrict the hosts to 164 for 5 despite Kyle Mayers making an aggressive 73 off 50 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India's most successful bowler taking 2 wickets. Indian batters continued the good work as they overhauled the target with an over to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is opening these days, came up with another brilliant effort of 76 off 44 balls that contained 8 fours and 4 sixes to lead India's chase.

Rishabh Pant made an unbeaten 33 to take India home without any hiccups.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged man of the match without any surprise to it.

“Really happy with the way things went. It was important for someone to bat 15-17 overs after Rohit went back inside. We saw yesterday what happened in the second innings. So, it was important for someone to bat deep and win the game, that's what I've focussed on. I just backed myself and enjoying it,” said Suryakumar to official broadcaster.

India captain Rohit Sharma was satisfied with India’s effort that made him ignore a minor niggle that he suffered during the 3rd T20I.

“It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay. How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. We used the variations well. It was very clinical how we chased.

“When you watched from the outside, didn't feel a lot of risk was taken, was a lot of calmness in the middle. Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. It was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that,” said Rohit.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran rued that fact that West Indies could not exploit a good start and finish strongly.

“I felt we had to get early wickets. We didn't do that. We felt like we had enough. India bowled well. The wicket was on the slower side, felt it was difficult to keep scoring on it.

“It would've been a different game had we got early wickets. We kept losing wickets in the middle overs. We lost the game but did a lot of right things. I felt like we were 10-15 runs short. But early wickets could've changed the game today,” said Pooran.