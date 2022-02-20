India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Windies elect to bowl; Avesh Khan handed debut; Gaikwad, Kishan to open

Playing in the final T20I, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Rohit Sharma led-Indian side. Windies, who have already lost the ODI series to the hosts, will hope to prevent a series sweep. After winning the toss, Pollard announced four changes to the Windies line-up and so did India.

The WI skipper, who said that he needed the side the field better and was hoping to put all the pieces together revealed that for Sunday's match, Hayden Walsh Jr, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen and Shai Hope will come into the playing XI.

Meanwhile, India, who will be missing Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who have been given a break, have the opportunity to test their bench strength. For the final match, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named in the playing XI as Avesh Khan is set to make his debut in Kolkata on Sunday. India also rung in four changes to their side, as Rohit said at the toss that Ishan Kishan will open along with Gaikwad.

Speaking at the toss, skipper Rohit, who has been named as the Test skipper of the Indian side, said he is excited to look forward to the challenge.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Dominic Drakes

Match Live on Star Sports Network

Match Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar