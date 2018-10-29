India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Shikhar Dhawan criticised on Twitter for consistently poor show

Mumbai, Oct 29: Shikhar Dhawan's dismal show in the ongoing series against West Indies continued as he was dismissed for 38 in the fourth ODI at Brabourne Stadium here on Monday (October 29).

The senior-pro once again failed to capitalise upon a good start into a big innings as he threw his wicket away after spending a good amount of time on the crease. The southpaw failed to keep a pull-down off Kemo Paul, who was bowling his first over, and Kieron Powell made no mistake at short mid-wicket to pouch the ball.

To add salt to the left-handed batsman's wound Paul celebrated his dismissal by giving him a send-off in trademark Dhawan style 'thigh five' - a move that is commonly seen in Kabaddi.

Dhawan had, previously, pulled Paul for a boundary and it seemed that the Delhi-batsman is looking to silence his critics as he inched closer towards his first half-century of the series.

Dhawan has scores of 4, 29, 35 and 38 in the four innings in this series. Barring the first ODI in Guwahati, Dhawan gifted his wicket away to the opposition after getting off to a decent start in the remaining three occasions.

Dhawan has been inconsistent with his form in this year. He was the highest run-getter in the Asia Cup 2018, where he slammed two centuries. It seemed as if Dhawan had overcome the disappointments of English tour but his fortune once again switched side in the home series.

Disappointed with Dhawan's inconsistency in the limited-overs format, Twitterati expressed their displeasure.

Here's how experts and fans reacted on Twitter on Dhawan's knock:

Not for the first time, Dhawan fails to capitalise on a good start. Not that the crowd is disappointed at his dismissal for next man in is the bionic @imVkohli ! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 29, 2018 Ayaz Memon Cricket commentator and expert Ayaz Memon wasn't pleased with Dhawan's effort in the series. If wasting good start is art then Shikhar Dhawan is picasso of it. — ` (@ughwhatever) October 29, 2018 A fan's disappointment A fan highlighted the fact how Dhawan wasted another opportunity to convert the good start into a big total. In Dhawan's style 😳😳#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/CESDSbJ0Li — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) October 29, 2018 The celebration after Dhawan's dismissal This is how Keemo Paul gave Dhawan a send-off. Shikhar Dhawan and Out still a better love story than Twilight 😂🙏 #INDvWI #ShikharDhawan — Madam Jadeja 🙏🇮🇳 (@madam_jadeja) October 29, 2018 Dhawan trolled Another Indian cricket fan trolled Dhawan for failing to convert agood start into a half-century or century. Feeling more bad and little frustrated for Dhawan. Same story, throws away his wicket after getting set — keshav kumar (@keshavk789) October 29, 2018 Fan feels bad for Dhawan A fan said he feels and as well as frustrated with the way Dhawan is letting the opportunities slip away from his hands. Excellent celebration by Keemo Paul to give Dhawan his own signature thigh five. And even better from Shikhar to offer a smile on seeing it. Game could do with more of that! #INDvWI — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 29, 2018 Some praise for Keemo Paul This is what a cricket fan had to say about Keemo Paul's celebration.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the 4th ODI which is being played in Mumbai. Having lost the previous game and the series levelled India would be looking to win this one and take a 2-1 lead in the series but a spirited Windies side wouldn't make things easy for them. Also, Indians heavily rely on their top three batsmen and if they are silenced then the visitors would be able to restrict the Indians to a low total.