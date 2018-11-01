Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs West Indies, 5th ODI, Highlights: Windies brushed aside as India take series win

By
India Vs West Indies, 5th ODI, Highlights: Windies brushed aside as India take series win

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1: India wrapped up victory in their ODI series against West Indies with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the fifth and final match on Thursday (November 1).

A dismal Windies batting display left the hosts chasing a target of just 105 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which was hosting its first ODI.

5th ODI: As it happened

West Indies' lowest ODI total against India contributed to this day-night clash being finished before the sun had gone down.

1
44270

Chances to remove Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were squandered by the Windies but the writing was already on the wall and an unbeaten 63 from the latter steered India to the finish line.

The tourists' innings got off to a dreadful start as the dismissals of Kieran Powell and Shai Hope, both without scoring, reduced them to 2-2 inside the opening two overs.

Only three West Indies batsmen made it to double figures, with captain Jason Holder (25) and Marlon Samuels (24) their best performers by a distance.

Ravindra Jadeja (4-34) led the Indian bowling attack and mopped up the tail with two wickets from three deliveries, seeing off Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas.

Holder dropped Kohli on four off the bowling of Thomas (1-33), who was then guilty of an overstep that spared Rohit on 18 after he had been caught behind.

Rohit plundered five boundaries and four sixes in his 56-ball knock as India cruised to their target inside 15 overs to clinch a convincing victory and a 3-1 win in the series.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue