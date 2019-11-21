India vs West Indies: Happy #Unfriendshipday says Rohit Sharma to Kieron Pollard

Both these world-class cricketers would be seen taking a dig at each other as opponents for the upcoming clash between India and West Indies.

The last time these two teams played in West Indies, the hosts lost in all three formats and they would be looking to get back at the Indians on home ground. Rohit and Pollard are close friends because of their long association with the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Champions, the Mumbai Indians. Friends are seen turning into rivals, as both Rohit Sharma and Pollard prank each other in the India v West Indies campaign.

In the first TVC, Rohit leaves Keiron stranded in the middle of nowhere with his belongings leaving him confused. #FrenemiesAtPlay focuses on how two friends off the field turn on each other as they begin their cricketing battle of T20s and ODIs.

India's recent run at home has been impeccable, and they have been almost unbeatable in the T20 and One-day internationals. The previous two series against Bangladesh and South Africa has shown India's dominance over their opponents at home and they would be looking to close the year on a winning note.

The West Indies tour of India will consist of three T20I's and three ODI's starting on December 6 and will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports network.

Whilst posting the TVC on his Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma said, "Happy #UnfriendshipDay, @KieronPollard55! PS: Sorry about the bags, NOT! #INDvWI @StarSportsIndia".

To which, Keiron Pollard replied saying, "This isn't over, @ImRo45! #UnfriendshipDay is on! # INDvWI @StarSportsIndia".

Star Sports India tweeted, "It's #UnfriendshipDay as @ImRo45 and @KieronPollard55 prepare for the Paytm #INDvWI T20I series!"

Source: Press Release