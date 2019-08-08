India vs West Indies: Ist ODI: Four key battles that can decide winners

1. Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell

Rohit Sharma showed his readiness for the ODIs with a fluent fifty in the second T20I at Florida. And he was in terrific form in the ICC World Cup 2019, cracking five hundreds. However, Rohit will have to tackle the left-am pace of Cottrell in the ODIs against the West Indies and the Mumbaikar is not exactly comfortable against that sort of pace bowling. And Cottrell can trouble the best on his day. It will be a good contest to watch.

2. Virat Kohli vs Kemar Roach

Roach is no longer the tearaway pacer that he once was. Remember the West Indian pinging Ricky Ponting on his head. But Roach has transformed into a crafty customer and make no mistake he is no slow coach either. Kohli is not exactly on top of his game at the moment, though showed signs of getting back to his best with a fifty in the final T20I a couple of days ago. But the Indian skipper will have to tame a worthy opponent in Roach if he wants to go past that three-figure mark that eluded him five times in the World Cup.

3. Mohammed Shami vs Nicholas Pooran

Pooran has been really impressive for the West Indies in the recent matches. He can get the big shots going without too much effort. And at some stage he will come against Shami, who has showed his wicketaking abilities in the World Cup, plucking 14 wickets from just four matches. It will be a rivetting battle between an aggressive batsman and an equally aggressive bowler, who always search for wickets.

4. Kuldeep Yadav vs West Indian batsmen

Kuldeep did not have a spectacular World Cup barring a fine spell against Pakistan. But the rest period would have rejuvenated him and could be raring to go against the West Indies in the ODIs. It is no secret that the Caribbeans are not exactly in their zone against quality spin bowling and that is exactly what Kuldeep brings to the table. The home side will be worried as how to ward off Kuldeep and in that they cannot go fully defensive against him for 10 overs. It will be a hard task for them to acquire runs against the chinaman bowler without taking too many risks.