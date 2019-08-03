India vs West Indies: Ist T20I: As it happened: India beat WI by 4 wickets

Florida, August 3: India beat West Indies by 4 wickets in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be held on Sunday (August 4) at the same venue from 8 PM IST onwards.

India will face West Indies in the first T20I at Lauderhill on Saturday (August 3) night and this will be the first assignment for Virat Kohli and company after their semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 last month.

India will eye a win and a bright beginning to the tour and they have a rather young outfit with most of the fresh names featuring in the bowling unit. Batting will revolve around big guns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be eager to cement their places in the white ball format. Here's MyKhel Live score of the first T20I between India and the West Indies.

It's all over after a mighty struggle. India gone past WI's 95 after letting go 6 wickets. A win by 4 wickets and the next T20I will be on Sunday (August 4 at 8 PM IST). Until then Ciao. Keemo Paul cleans up Krunal Pandya, lovely yorker. 88/6. 8 more runs. 4 wickets. Are in for some mighty surprise Now, India are slowly getting near the target but not before a good bit of struggle Jadeja and Krunal at crease. One more wicket and India may really huff and puff Kohli too departs for 19. India are making this chase look like a climb of Mt Everest. Manish Pandey wanted a big hoick and Keemo Paul found timber. 4th wicket down for India. this is not a smooth chase at all for India. 50 up for India in the 10th over. Bit of a reckless passage by India. Both Rohit and Pant were out playing rash shots. Pant gone for a first ball duck. Needless shot by the left-hander Rohit gone 24. India begin chase and the old firm of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan are back together 95/9 is all that Windies could make at the end. India will start chase soon, and hopefully they will emulate the bowlers, who were just magnificent on a slightly slow wicket. Pollard goes for 49, falls lbw to Saini, who pinged him with a full toss on the thigh. DRS into play and Pant was spot on in asking Kohli to go for review. Bhuvi gets one now and Keemo Paul goes. WI are 88/8 Now a 6 by Pollard, he has scored nearly 50 per cent runs Windies made. Pollard gets a rare 4 for Windies. He needs to stay till the end to ensure that they get something on the board. Jadeja ends his spell 4-1-13-1. Just brilliant. Krunal gets Brathwaite for 9. and Jadeja gets Narine and Windies are 70/7 in no time. WICKET No. 5! The hosts crumbling here. Khaleel Ahmed scalps one this time. Pant dives forward to end Powell's innings. West Indies reeling here at 33/5 Another one! Saini on a roll here. He follows up Pooran's wicket, bowling Hetmyer out in the very next delivery. Saini is on a hat-trick on debut. WICKET! Top edge and taken! Pant gets under it and holds on at shin height to send Pooran back. Bhuvi castled Evin Lewis, a heavy scorer against India in the T20Is. And Pooran had hammered Sundar for a big six over long-off. Wicket in the first over for Sundar. John Campbell slog slept the offie straight into the hands of Krunal Pandya at deep. Bhuvi should be operating with the new ball for India. Oh no surprise. Washington Sundar is with the new ball. Off-spin to begin with. John Campbell and Evin Lewis, who has made two T20I 100s against India, are opening for Windies. West Indies XI: 1 Campbell, 2 Lewis, Pooran, 4 Hetmyer, 5 Pollard, 6 Powell, 7 Brathwaite, 8 Narine, 9 Cottrell, 10 Paul, 11 Thomas India XI: 1 Dhawan, 2 Rohit, 3 Kohli, 4 Pandey, 5 Pant, 6 Krunal, 7 Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar, 9 Washington, 10 Khaleel, 11 Saini Carlos Brathwaite: We would have bowled first too because of the same reasons. We are building, looking forward to the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, we will peak in the World Cup. Virat Kohli: We will bowl first. This wicket has been under covers so there might be a bit of moisture. It is always good to get on the park. We are pretty fine now. Chahar brothers are not playing. Kohli calls it right and India expectedly are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies at Florida. Toss is about 15 minutes away.