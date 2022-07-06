India vs West Indies: Online Ticket Prices; Sale starts for T20I, ODI at Florida, St Kitts, Trinidad

Fans can purchase in advance from tickets.windiestickets.com on their mobile devices or computers benefitting from special offers and avoiding the need to travel or queue at the box offices.

A range of ticket prices are available across the venues.

For the return of West Indies cricket to the Queen’s Park Oval for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series, tickets start at US$35 for the 1st and 2nd ODIs on July 22 and July 24. For the 3rd ODI, prices start at US$30.

The world-famous Trini Posse will be bringing its unique atmosphere and all the vibes to their Party Stand for all three matches with tickets including premium drinks; prices start from US$75 for women and US$90 for men.

The five-match T20 International (T20I) Series starts at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Cricket Academy on July 29, where history will be made with the first-ever West Indies Men’s international to be played at the venue.

Ticket prices start from US$20 for mounds and grounds with standard seats at US$35 and premium seats behind the bowlers’ arm at US$45.

Tribe Carnival will be creating their first ever West Indies Party Stand with inclusive drinks and live entertainment to celebrate this historic event. Party Stand tickets can be purchased in advance from US$74.

Warner Park, St Kitts hosts the 2nd and 3rd T20Is with fans returning to international matches for the first time since before the pandemic.

Grounds tickets are just US$15 with stands seats at US$30.

For all Caribbean venues, children’s tickets (those aged 16 or under) and senior citizens can purchase tickets at half price for any seat category.

The final 4th and 5th T20Is to decide the series see the West Indies return to Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida as CWI continues to increase accessibility for the West Indian diaspora to follow the team, especially as we build towards the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, in the Caribbean and USA.

Ticket prices start from US$65 for mounds, with bleacher benches, bleacher seats and covered seats available up to a price of point of US$205 (inclusive of state sales taxes).

A booking fee of US$5 applies to all tickets. Up to 750 VIP Hospitality tickets in an air-conditioned pitch-side facility with all-inclusive food and drinks are also on sale.

Finally a limited number of just over 500 car parking passes are available at US$50 each to ensure parking within the venue. For all matches, a maximum of 4 tickers per person can be purchased for any match day.

The highly anticipated series between two of the most exciting teams in world cricket is in high demand. Fans can guarantee their seats at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/tickets safe in the knowledge that they have their tickets booked before box offices open later this month.