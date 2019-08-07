India Vs West Indies: Probable India XI for 1st ODI in Guyana

1. Rohit Sharma

With the series already won, team's vice-captain was rested for the third T20I. Rohit had a forgettable outing in the first T20I in Florida but the Mumbaikar returned to his best with a fluent fifty in the second T20I.

Rohit was in phenomenal form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he emerged as the leading run-getter in the tournament, in which he slammed record five centuries.

He would be aiming to start the ODI series on a confident note as well. His good form in the T20I series must be a major confidence boost ahead of the ODI series.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan looked a bit rusty in all three T20I outings. The opener, who was making a comeback after recovering from a thumb injury, had scores of 1, 23 and 27 in the three T20Is. But the left-hander would like to return to the run-making ways in the ODIs as he could always afford to spend some time into the middle in the 50-over format.

3. Virat Kohli

The captain was a big batting positive for India in the T20I series. Like Dhawan, Kohli too did not look comfortable in the middle in the first two outings but he slammed a match-winning 57 in the third T20I.

Along with young Rishabh Pant, Kohli stitched a partnership of 85 as India made the run chase look easy. Kohli was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell in the first two T20Is in different fashions but he made the necessary adjustments and played some fine shots in his knock.

4. KL Rahul/Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul:

The Karnataka batsman opened for India in the final T20I and always looked in a hurry in the game and threw his wicket away while trying to be overly aggressive. However, it seems KL Rahul find a spot in the ODI Playing XI but might be batting at two down. The right handed batsman had a bitter-sweet performance in the World Cup last month as he opened in some games and performed the duties of India's No.4 in some games.

Shreyas Iyer:

The team management gave Manish Pandey a chance in T20I series and they might even test Shreyas Iyer in the ODIs who has been wonderful as the captain and premier batsman of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. He is a batsman capable of holding one end up or lashing out. The Mumbai batsman could be India's permanent answer to No.4 conundrum.

5. Kedar Jadhav/Manish Pandey

Kedar Jadhav:

The Pune cricketer will be included in the side in the first ODI. Jadhav is a sound batsman in lower-middle order and also brings an option of bowling some overs in the middle overs. The right-handed batsman would be eager to prove his potential after he was criticised for his slow knocks in the World Cup.

Manish Pandey:

The Karnataka batsman didn't perform well in the T20Is and if team management looks to give him more chances in the 50-overs, Manish Pandey would be able to make an entry in the first ODI. He's done well in the recently concluded India A tour of West Indies and that could help him secure a spot in the opening ODI.

6. Rishabh Pant

After back-to-back disappointments in the first two T20Is, Rishabh Pant announced his return to form with a sublime match-winning fifty in the final T20I. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman scored unbeaten 65 off 42 deliveries with four boundaries and as many sixes.

Pant has an opportunity to establish himself as MS Dhoni's successor in the limited-overs format in the latter's absence.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder was also rested in the final T20I but he'll be returning it to Playing XI in the ODI. Jadeja was the biggest positive for India in the last ODI the team played i.e. the WC semi-final against New Zealand.

Jadeja has time and again proven his credentials with bat and ball. When it comes to fielding, there's no better fielder in the side than the Saurashtra cricketer.

8. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist-spinner was not picked in the T20I series, possibly because the team management wanted to test the bench and also give him and Kuldeep Yadav, some rest.

Chahal didn't have a memorable performance in the World Cup. While Kuldeep won't be able to make it to the playing XI in first ODI, Chahal would be handling the spin department alongside Jadeja.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The senior pacer was at his clinical best in the T20I series. Bhuvneshwar would be once again looking to perform the duties with the new ball and later in the death overs in the ODI series for his team.

Bhuvneshwar bowled with an economy of 5 in the T20I series.

10. Mohammed Shami

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami would be the second fast bowler for India in the ODI series. Shami has had some rest after the World Cup and would be fresh to go in the new season. The right-arm pacer was at his lethal best in the World Cup and would be hoping to carry same form.

11. Navdeep Saini

After having impressed with his speed and variations in his debut T20I series for India, Navdeep Saini could be the third seam bowling option for India in the ODIs. Saini was the leading wicket-taker in the 3-T20I series with 5 wickets to his credit. Saini's raw pace could come in handy for India against a vitriolic West Indies batting line-up.