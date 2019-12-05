India Vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant looks to break MS Dhoni's T20I record

The hosts are coming back from a series win against Bangladesh and would be looking to continue their winning momentum. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies.

Captain Kohli during a press conference on the eve of the opening game in Hyderabad told media persons that from now on they'll be playing a team which will be close to the side that will be picked up for the T20 World Cup next year.

"For us, it will be more about figuring who can transition to international cricket. Our combination is getting stronger. I think from now on we'll be playing a team which will be close to the team we will be playing in the T20 World Cup," said Kohli.

Backing the youngster, Kohli asserted, "We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability. As you say, it's (also) the player's responsibility to do well but our responsibility is to give him space, to support him. He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don't get it."

Kohli's statement also means Pant will be the wicketkeeper-batsman team is preparing for the next year's World Cup. Hence, the Delhi cricketer is going to get ample chances to prove himself.

The 22-year-old, who is under tremendous pressure to perform, will be looking to break veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni's record when he comes out to play against the Windies.

The Delhi cricketer will have a chance to surpass Dhoni's record of most dismissals in T20Is between India and West Indies when the two teams meet.

Pant currently has three dismissals from seven T20Is played between India and West Indies while Dhoni leads the list with five from seven matches in the T20I format.

The left-handed batsman will have the chance to get past Dhoni's tally as he is likely to feature in all the three T20Is.

Former Windies stumper Dinesh Ramdin is second on the list with five dismissals while Andre Fletcher is on the third spot with four dismissals. Dinesh Karthik is at the fourth spot with three dismissals.

Pant, who is termed as the heir apparent to Dhoni, has been facing criticism for his poor wicket-keeping skills and failure with the bat. The youngster is yet to announce his arrival in the limited-overs format as he's not played any significant knock for the Men In Blue.