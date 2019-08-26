India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli surpasses Ganguly, equals Dhoni; Bumrah sets Asian record

1. Kohli goes past Ganguly

The win over the West Indies was India's 12th under Kohli away from home in 26 Tests. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly had led India to 11 wins away from home in 28 Tests.

With one more Test to go in the series at Sabina Park, Jamaica, Kohli stands a good chance to extend the gap.

2. Kohli equalls Dhoni

The victory at North Sound was the 27th Test win of Kohli as India captain from 47 Tests. The Delhi man has equalled former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's record as the most successful Indian Test captain as he had led India to 27 wins from 60 Tests.

With a Test remaining in Jamaica, Kohli has a bright chance to overhaul Dhoni's record and become India's most successful Test captain ever. Ganguly is third in the list having led India to 21 wins from 47 Test matches.

3. What Kohli said

"It's a blessing that I'm in a position where I can contribute to the team in more than one way, but nothing is possible without your team. I don't think the credit can be taken away from the team at all," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I am taking decisions, yes, but execution is done by others who raise their hand. We enjoy everyone's company, and that's the reason for our success," said Kohli.

4. India's biggest win ever in Tests

The 318-run win over the West Indies is India's biggest win in terms of runs in Test cricket outside India. They surpassed the 304-run win that they scored against Sri Lanka at Galle in 307.

This was also India's biggest win over the West Indies in terms of runs and the previous was the 237-run win at Gros Islet in 2016.

5. Bumrah sets Asian record

Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets conceding a mere 7 runs and thus he became the first Asian bowler to take five wickets in his maiden Test in Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies.

He has taken 5/54 at Johannesburg, 5/85 at Nottingham and 6/33 at Melbourne previously. And Bumrah's 5 for 7 is also the fourth best figure while conceding fewer runs during a five-wicket haul. The other three are Ernie Toshack (5/2), Jermaine Lawson (6/3) and Bert Ironmonger (5/6).