Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies: Windies rope in Monty Desai as batting coach

By Pti
Monty Desai has been handed a two-year contract by West Indies (Image Courtesy: WICB)
Monty Desai has been handed a two-year contract by West Indies (Image Courtesy: WICB)

Hyderabad, December 4: The West Indies on Wednesday (December 4) named Monty Desai as their batting coach ahead of the limited-overs series against India beginning in Hyderabad on Friday (December 6).

Desai, who has been handed a two-year contract, has joined the team before the the first T20 International.

He has held coaching roles with Afghanistan, Nepal, Canada, Indian regional teams and IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in a career of over 12 years. He was most recently the batting coach of the UAE team.

"Desai joined the West Indies ahead of the start of the T20 International Series against India, which bowls off on Friday, December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad," the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.

India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard looks to shock India in the limited-over series

The series against India comprises three T20 Internationals followed by an equal number of one-dayers.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said: "I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches.

"He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas."

Desai, on his part, said he is looking forward to being part of a journey to create a winning work environment.

"I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our Captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team."

More WEST INDIES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue