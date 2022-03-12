India vs West Indies Womens' World Cup 2022: Highlights, Player Of The Match, Post-Match Presentation Details

This is West Indies' first defeat in the ongoing World Cup.

Batting first, Indian opening batter Smriti scored 123 from 119 balls while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109 from 107 deliveries as star duo guided Women in Blue to a massive total of 317/8.

The score of 317 is the highest by the Indian team in the World Cup.

Chasing the target of 318, West Indies enjoyed a scintillating start as their openers gathered 100 runs after 12 overs.

Deandra Dottin completed his half-century in the first power play as WI looked to chase the mammoth of a target with ease. However, Dottin soon faced a back issue which forced a lengthy break.

After the resumption, Sneh Rana gave India their first breakthrough as Dottin walked back with a brilliant 62 from 46 deliveries. The wicket of Dottin triggered a middle-order collapse and the Windies were bowled out for 162.

So, here are comments and player of the match details.

Mithali Raj, India Captain: We could not have asked anything better than today's display. Today's win should keep us in the tournament for the knockouts. Batting and bowling really came out well. It had a lot to do with the couple of games, could see the nerves in the girls.

Everyone knew the importance of today's game. Required a special effort, we knew West Indies came from 2 wins, we were playing after a big loss. It could be both, if the set plan is not working, then you got to be a little more flexible.

The way Smriti and Harman played, very sensible and they have used their experience to get us to the score. It's good to have youngsters around, me and Jhulan have played for a long time. When you have to let your guard down, need the youngsters to crack a joke - it eases out our nerves, which has helped me in the past. We need to be consistent as the next game is in a different venue and a different opponent, we will be having different plans.

Stafanie Taylor, West Indies captain: Starting with the ball, we didn't think we bowled the way we wanted. We never executed. Harman and Smriti batted really well, they put us under the pump. The start they gave us was brilliant, it was important for one of them to stay there, batters coming in had to rotate strike but the ones that came in did not capitalise. The opening partnership was really good, to chase 300 you needed that start.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The set batter was there, in the last game against New Zealand it was missing, today Smriti was there. I was getting that rhythm, once we are settled we can get the boundaries as well. The understanding and the lefty-righty combination helped us. I would love to give it to her because she scored more than me and she deserves that.

Smriti Mandhana, Player of the match: Scoring a century and not being a player of the match is something I wouldn't want. I think we both contributed equally for us to score 300. It is good to share the trophy.

As a batter we prefer both, if the toss does not go your way, in chasing it is very important to get the momentum. Both in chasing and setting, this is very important. Our strengths are really different because she is really good with spin and I like pace on the ball. When the spinner comes on I give her the strike and when the pacers come on she gives me. I'm sure the ICC will be giving another trophy, they have enough budget.