Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India were also winning in the '70s and '80s, he wasn't born then: Gavaskar takes a jibe at Kohli

By
gavaskar

Kolkata, Nov. 24: It was a historic day at the Eden Gardens, where India won their first ever Day-Night Test over visitors Bangladesh, and in the process whitewashed the series 2-0.

India vs Bangladesh: Team India, Virat Kohli bag world record! Check out

But while Sunil Gavaskar credited the Indian team for their outstanding win over the visitors, the former India captain didn’t seem to be too impressed with current skipper Virat Kohli crediting current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly after the successful completion of the pink ball test.

Speaking on the post-match show on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "This is a fantastic win but I would like to make a point."

"The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada's (Ganguly's) team. I know Dada is the BCCI President, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then.

"A lot of people still think that cricket started only in the 2000s. But the Indian team won overseas in the '70s. The Indian team also won away in 1986. India also drew series overseas. They lost as other teams did," Gavaskar said.

After completing a 2-0 series whitewash against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Kohli said, "It all started with Dada's team and we are just carrying it forward.

"The bowling group is fearless now and they believe in themselves while bowling against any batsman. We are reaping the rewards for all the hard work we put in the last 3-4 years."

Source: With inputs from agencies

More SUNIL GAVASKAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TSG 1 - 5 M05
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 0:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue