India woman cricketer Shafali Verma finally fulfils dream of meeting her childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar

Sydney, February 10: Teenage sensation Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol, Sachin Tendulkar, when she caught up with the Master Blaster in Australia. The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post.

"The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me. 😇 @sachintendulkar," wrote Shafali in her caption to the photo.

The reason i took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that i got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me. 😇 @sachintendulkar

A post shared by shafaliSverma17 (@shafalisverma17) on Feb 10, 2020 at 3:11am PST

On November 9th 2019, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket when she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.

Shafali Verma will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side launch their bid for a first World Cup title.

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
