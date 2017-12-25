India women to host England in April

New Delhi, December 25: The Indian women's cricket team will take on England women in three ODIs in April in the country as part of the ICC Women's Championship, the BCCI announced on Monday (December 25).

The matches will be played on April 8, 11 and 14, 2018. The BCCI did not announce the venue for these games.

NEWS: Indian Women to play an ODI series against England Women at home.

More details: https://t.co/ONzsJ8e1sE. pic.twitter.com/23dLaymGOu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 25, 2017

The ODI series will be played after the T20 tri-series, also involving England and Australia.

India had narrowly lost to England in the World Cup final in June.

It was announced earlier that India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from March 12 to 18.

India play their ICC Women's Championship opener in South Africa from February 5 to 10.

They have not played since the loss in the World Cup final.