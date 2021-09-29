India women vs Australia women Pink ball Test: Brisbane Weather & Pitch report, IST time, Live Telecast, Live

The last time these two sides were played in a Test was in 2006. Australia is led by Meg Lanning while India will be led by Mithali Raj.

The BCCI and Cricket Australia wish to slot in a Test in the full series they play going forward.

"It is really exciting, India obviously is a great cricketing nation, they love their cricket and to have them playing a Test match is super exciting." Lanning said at the pre-match media interaction.

"We're all looking forward to kicking off the first of many to come, hopefully it's not just a one off and we can go and play a Test in India over the next few years. "I think that would be a really cool thing to do so, hopefully it's just the start of something really special," said Lanning.

Vice-captain Rachael Haynes has been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the Aussies.

"It's a big loss. Both on and off the field, she's obviously a very experienced player, an important part of our team so very disappointed for her and for us.''

Here are some essential details like telecast info, weather and pitch reports etc.

1 India women vs Australia women, Head-to-Head record in Tests

India eves had played their Aussies counterparts in Tests dating back to 1977. The last match was played in 2006. Australia have won 4 Tests while five were ended in draws. India is yet win a Test against Australia.

2 Pitch report

The Carrara Oval pitch in Brisbane is fairly new one and this is the first Test at this venue. In fact, the lone international at this venue was played between Australia women and South Africa women. However, 12 Big Bash League were played at this venue involving local outfit Brisbane Heat. Highest T20 score at this venue is 193 for 5 made by Melbourne Stars. At this venue, no ODIs too have been played till now. But the locals say the pitch, true to its Brisbane tradition, could offer some help to bowlers.

3 Brisbane Weather report

Brisbane, capital of Queensland, is generally a hot place but rain and low temperature is predicted on the first two days of the match on Thursday (September 30) and Friday (October 1). But on Day 3 (Saturday) and Day 4 (Sunday), prediction is for brighter climate and temperature also soars to 28 and 30 degree Celsius respectively.

4 Overall records

Most runs: Sandhya Agarwal of India holds the record of most runs from either side in Test cricket with 430 runs from 5 matches at 47.77 with a hundred and 3 fifties. Peta Vecro is the highest run-getter for Aussies 393 runs from 5 matches at 65.50 with a hundred and 3 half-centuries.

Most wickets: Diana Edulji of India has grabbed most wickets from either side in Test cricket. The pacer has taken 23 wickets from 8 Tests with a best of 6 for 64. For Australia, Lyn Fullstone, a left-arm spinner, is the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets from 4 matches with a best figure of 7 for 95.

5 Where to watch

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV and ICC.tv. The match starts at 10 AM IST.