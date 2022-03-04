India Women vs Pakistan Women World Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

India are the runners-up of the tournament from the last edition held in England in 2018, and under Mithali Raj they would like to begin strongly and go one better and grab that elusive trophy.

This could also be the last time we see Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami in India colours and the team would want to make their farewell tournament a really memorable one.

Both Mithali and Jhulan have been part several of India’s memorable outings in the past and holds several records such as highest run-getter and highest-wicket-taker in this format for India.

Mithali’s thoughts

"I have come a long way from the 2000 World Cup, that also in New Zealand. I missed matches of that World Cup because of typhoid and here I am. It has come full circle and I am looking forward to finishing the journey," Mithali said in a video posted in the ICC website.

"I would look forward to all my players doing well in the World Cup and that will give the Indian team the opportunity to get a hand on that elusive cup," she added.

"What we are looking at improving as a team for the World Cup is something we worked on in the last series and before that. Yes, there was a bit of concern during South Africa and England tours.

“By the Australia and New Zealand series, the team has come around well to score above 250 consistently. We look forward to doing the same during the World Cup, probably much better than that," she said.

"It is good to have left-handers in the playing XI, the advantage of having a left-right combination in the middle creates difficulties to the (opposition) captain, bowlers and the fielders.

“I always prefer sticking to the basics of the game because when you play a big game and high-pressure situation, it is difficult to maintain composure. It is important to focus on the basic things you have worked on over the years and that comes to your help," she added.

So, here we are giving some basic information about the match between India and Pakistan such as IST Time, TV channel, live streaming platform, squads etc.

1 Squads

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (Captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper). Standby Players: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan.

2 Live Telecast

Star Sports Networks will telecast the match in India.

3 Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live in India on Disney + HotStar.

4 IST Timing

The match will start from 6.30 AM IST.